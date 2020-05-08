Shutdown to lift around western Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf will announce that 13 western Pennsylvania counties, including the heavily populated Pittsburgh metropolitan area, can shed his most restrictive pandemic orders on movement and businesses.

The counties to be announced Friday for reopening in a week are Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Those comprise nearly 2.7 million residents.

The only western county held back, Beaver County, is home to perhaps the state’s worst nursing home outbreak.

Also Friday, people in 24 counties across a swath of northern Pennsylvania began emerging from pandemic restrictions.