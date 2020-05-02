Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Sixth Harrison County resident tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – Health officials reported their sixth coronavirus positive case in Harrison County on Saturday.

The resident is a female in the 50’s recovering at her home. She contracted the virus from another person who tested positive for the virus in another county.

The health department won’t release any additional information regarding the patient.

