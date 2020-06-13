‘Small increase’ in COVID cases since reopening Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Health officials across the country are concerned with sudden increases in coronavirus cases.

As many as 20 state have seen those numbers rise over the past few weeks.

Locally, officials are keeping a close eye on the situation. Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator, Howard Gamble, says there has been ‘a small increase in the number of cases.’

He says the cases are not linked to any particular business or venue. However, they are seeing more community transmissions.

Before, our cases were linked to health care, international travel or the Belmont County Prison. We are now beginning to see a little more community transmission. There is not a single sourced connection. The cases we are getting are lower as far as numbers, but we are getting a steady number of cases coming in as positives. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says that while those numbers are not terribly alarming, it is very important to follow all safety procedures such as wearing a mask and frequently washing your hands.

LATEST POSTS: