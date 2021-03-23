So now you’re vaccinated, what can you do?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – As more and more people are getting vaccinated against COVID – 19, there’s a general feeling that we can immediately go back to the freedoms of the past.

The CDC says…not so fast.

So first let’s answer the question, who is considered a fully-vaccinated person?

Is someone who has received both of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations or their J&J vaccination and two weeks have elapsed since that time. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

They can gather with other fully vaccinated people without masks, or with unvaccinated people from one other household. However, in public they should wear a mask, social distance and avoid crowds.

The issue they’re running to now is they just don’t have enough data to know if a fully vaccinated person can expel the virus and infect another person, Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

The CDC also says to delay domestic and international travel.

So, does this mean another summer without a vacation?

Not necessarily going to a hotel, but if you rent a house, a lot of people are taking up camping because again, you’re in the woods, separated. Again, there’s other venues you can go to right now. We’ll see as summer gets closer, where the guidance goes and how much more opens up. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

The CDC will continue to update their recommendations for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. Health officials say until then, people should continue following basic prevention steps.