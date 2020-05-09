Some inmates, staff at Belmont Correctional Institution have recovered from COVID-19

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Although COVID-19 cases continue to rise at Belmont Correctional Institution, some inmates and staff have fully recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus tests have come back positive for 71 inmates. However, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has also announced 27 recoveries.

Health officials also confirmed that four staff members have recovered from the coronavirus, as of Saturday. 42 total staff members have tested positive.

The entire Belmont Correctional Institution remains under quarantine and 27 tests for the COVID-19 are currently pending.

