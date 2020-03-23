Sonic Temple festival canceled due to coronavirus shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival announced Monday it was canceling the 2020 event.

The event, scheduled for May 15-17, was set to have the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Tool headline the three-day festival at MAPFRE Stadium.

In addition, DWP, the organizers of the festival, canceled two other events — Epicenter in North Carolina and Welcome to Rockville in Florida.

“We are crushed to say that Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple are being canceled due to the governmental restrictions on mass gatherings,” DWP wrote in a statement. “We respect these directives and recognize they are in the best interest of the greater good, as well as the health and safety of our fans, musicians, partners, and staff. Before accepting this fate, we worked really hard to try to reschedule the festivals. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts, venue availabilities and a number of other factors out of our control made postponing impossible. Make no mistake, each of these festivals will return in May 2021 bigger and stronger than ever! “

Full refunds are available for everyone who bought tickets, with full details being emailed out within 72 hours.

Click here for the full statement and refund details.