Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Staff member at Belmont Correctional Institution tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A staff member at the Belmont Correctional Institution in St. Clairsville has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed Thursday by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

There has been 30 positive cases among inmates at Belmont Correctional Institutional. 41 inmates are currently in isolation and the full institution is under quarantine.

No deaths have been reported among inmates nor staff, as of April 23.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction – As of April 24

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter