Staff member at Belmont Correctional Institution tests positive for COVID-19

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A staff member at the Belmont Correctional Institution in St. Clairsville has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed Thursday by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

There has been 30 positive cases among inmates at Belmont Correctional Institutional. 41 inmates are currently in isolation and the full institution is under quarantine.

No deaths have been reported among inmates nor staff, as of April 23.