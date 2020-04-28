Staff member at Peterson Healthcare and Rehabilitation Hospital test positive for COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A staff member at Peterson Healthcare and Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheeling has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department.

The employee was identified during testing as part of the statewide testing order from Gov. Justice. The employee was asymptomatic at the time of testing and was practicing proper COVID-19 infection prevention procedures at the facility.

The employee is currently isolated at home.

In Ohio County, the health department has reported 26 positive cases, including one death.

Latest Posts: