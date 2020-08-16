States wrestle with playing high school football amid COVID

By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
THRALL, Texas (AP) — High schools are facing the same tough choices colleges are about football season.
About a dozen states have suspended their fall sports while Texas and others press. There are concerns about the coronavirus and the potential long-term impact on the health of young athletes.
Colleges that are still playing can throw massive efforts in testing and medical care into their programs. Experts say few high schools could even try to match those efforts heading into a season that has already begun in some areas.
