States wrestle with playing high school football amid COVID

Coronavirus
Thrall High School football players, wearing face masks at all times and using social distancing when possible, go through a practice, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Thrall, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state continues to fight a surge in new coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer


THRALL, Texas (AP) — High schools are facing the same tough choices colleges are about football season.

About a dozen states have suspended their fall sports while Texas and others press. There are concerns about the coronavirus and the potential long-term impact on the health of young athletes.

Colleges that are still playing can throw massive efforts in testing and medical care into their programs. Experts say few high schools could even try to match those efforts heading into a season that has already begun in some areas. 

