Stay home order to take effect in Ohio; jobs claims at historic high

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s “stay at home” order due to the coronavirus takes effect at midnight, although grocery stores, gas stations and other essential businesses remain open.

State officials reported Monday that Ohio has more than 440 cases of the virus, and six people have died. Health officials say one of three people who died at a nursing home in Troy had the coronavirus while tests results are pending for the two others.

Gov. Mike DeWine is freezing state government hiring and telling state agencies to identify immediate cuts.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are preparing to address issues related to the virus.

