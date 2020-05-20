Steelers QB slammed for haircut-barber reacts

The Governor of Pennsylvania wants everyone to stick to the guidelines he’s laid out for the pandemic–

And big sports stars are no exception.

So he’s not too happy with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger right now.

Big Ben got a haircut and beard trim recently–

Even though the state is only in what officials are calling the “yellow” phase of reopening — which means only certain businesses can open up.

And that doesn’t include barbershops.

Roethlisberger released a video on social media Monday showing off his cut — which happened after he was seen throwing passes to a teammate.

The QB missed most of last season because of elbow surgery so that is a big step in his recovery.

The governor doesn’t really care though.

When he was asked about it Tuesday– he didn’t mention Roethlisberger by name but basically said a haircut wasn’t worth the risk.

But the barber who gave the QB his new do says it was just a simple favor.

“He asked me if I would do it and I did it. I did it as a favor for a friend, no money was exchanged. I think I did what any other man woulda did if Ben Roethlisberger kinda called him and said, hey, will you cut my hair? I understand, I take epidemic serious. I just did a favor for a friend.”

The Governor didn’t say whether or not the state would punish the barbershop.