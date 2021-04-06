Stonerise to hold vaccine clinic for residents’ family and caregivers

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – As West Virginia continues to push to vaccinate all residents who want doses, a local care center is aiding in the effort.

Stonerise Moundsville is open for visitation right now because it meets the state’s health requirements, but a family vaccine clinic at the site is going to make those visits go a lot smoother.



Those clinics this month are for family and caregivers of residents.

It’s just safer to know that the people coming in are also vaccinated, and we don’t have to be quite as concerned about all the masks being so tight. A hug or kiss here or there is easier to deal with when everybody’s vaccinated. Just makes it safer for everybody. Christopher Bailey, Regional Vice President, Stonerise

Not only will this help visits be less worrisome, but it also helps the surrounding community because families don’t just need protection from COVID inside the facility. They also need it in other aspects of their daily life.

We’re all related. We all see each other at nighttime when we go home, at the gas station, at the grocery store and if we can get enough of us vaccinated then this whole COVID thing is behind us. That’s our intent and we’re pushing super hard to do it and anything we can do at Stonerise to make it happen we’re gonna try. Christopher Bailey, Regional Vice President, Stonerise

These vaccinations will be by appointment only.

Bailey said Stonerise has already started calling family to get them signed up, but if you have a loved one who is at Stonerise and want a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, just call 304-843-1035.