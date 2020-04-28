Strict guidelines to continue once economy reopens

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has announced a three-step plan geared towards reopening the economy in West Virginia.

The first phase will resume elective surgeries and mandate testing of daycare workers.

Once the economy begins to reopen, citizens will continue to be required to follow strict guidelines.

Make sure we are still following had washing, we are wearing some sort of face covering. If we are sick, we are not going out. We are staying quarantined until teat results comeback. Testing is relatively available, especially for Ohio County and the Northern Panhandle. A number of sites are actively testing. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

The governor also mentioned that the timeline could be slowdown if the state sees an increase in positive tests.

Latest Posts: