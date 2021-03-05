Study: COVID-19 Antibodies Found In Breast Milk After Vaccine

(WTRF) A group at the Providence Portland Medical Center in Oregon presented a small study that finds mothers who have been given the COVID-19 vaccination have antibodies in their breast milk that may be protective for infants.

The study featured six lactating women who planned to receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine between December 2020 and January 2021.

Breast milk samples were obtained prior to the first vaccine dose, as well as at 11 additional time points, with the final sample collected at 14 days after the second vaccine dose.

There were significantly elevated levels of antibodies in their breast milk beginning at day 7 after the initial vaccine dose, according to the study.

The study “provides promising results of a potential immune benefit for infants by lactating mothers who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The study has not been certified yet by a peer review. This is a report of new medical research that has yet to be evaluated and so should not be used as guide clinical practice