Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Study: WV, Ohio receive ‘D’ grade in social distancing

Coronavirus

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – According to a new study, our region has done a poor job of social distancing.

According to a study from Unacast, most of our region received a ‘D’ letter grade in social distancing.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The counties in our region with the worst grades are Marshall, Guernsey, Jefferson, and Belmont Counties which all received a ‘D-‘. The best-graded counties are Monongalia County, with a ‘B’, and Allegheny County, with an ‘A-‘.

The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.

  • West Virginia: D
  • Kentucky: D
  • Ohio: C –
  • Virginia: D
  • Maryland: B-
  • Pennsylvania: B-
  • North Carolina: D

The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”

County by County Results (worst to best):

West Virginia

  • Marshall County: D-
  • Brooke County: D
  • Hancock County: D
  • Wetzel County: D
  • Tyler County: C
  • Ohio County: B-
  • Monongalia: B

Ohio

  • Jefferson County: D-
  • Guernsey County: D-
  • Belmont County: D-
  • Columbiana County: D
  • Tuscarawas  County: D
  • Coshocton County: D
  • Muskingum County: D
  • Harrison County: D
  • Carroll County: : C-
  • Monroe County: C
  • Noble County: C

Pennsylvania

  • Lawrence County: D
  • Greene County: D
  • Beaver County: C-
  • Washington County: B-
  • Allegheny County: A-

You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.

