Study: WV, Ohio receive ‘D’ grade in social distancing

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – According to a new study, our region has done a poor job of social distancing.
According to a study from Unacast, most of our region received a ‘D’ letter grade in social distancing.
Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The counties in our region with the worst grades are Marshall, Guernsey, Jefferson, and Belmont Counties which all received a ‘D-‘. The best-graded counties are Monongalia County, with a ‘B’, and Allegheny County, with an ‘A-‘.
The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.
- West Virginia: D
- Kentucky: D
- Ohio: C –
- Virginia: D
- Maryland: B-
- Pennsylvania: B-
- North Carolina: D
The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”
County by County Results (worst to best):
West Virginia
- Marshall County: D-
- Brooke County: D
- Hancock County: D
- Wetzel County: D
- Tyler County: C
- Ohio County: B-
- Monongalia: B
Ohio
- Jefferson County: D-
- Guernsey County: D-
- Belmont County: D-
- Columbiana County: D
- Tuscarawas County: D
- Coshocton County: D
- Muskingum County: D
- Harrison County: D
- Carroll County: : C-
- Monroe County: C
- Noble County: C
Pennsylvania
- Lawrence County: D
- Greene County: D
- Beaver County: C-
- Washington County: B-
- Allegheny County: A-
You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.