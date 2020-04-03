Study: WV, Ohio receive ‘D’ grade in social distancing

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – According to a new study, our region has done a poor job of social distancing.

According to a study from Unacast, most of our region received a ‘D’ letter grade in social distancing.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The counties in our region with the worst grades are Marshall, Guernsey, Jefferson, and Belmont Counties which all received a ‘D-‘. The best-graded counties are Monongalia County, with a ‘B’, and Allegheny County, with an ‘A-‘.

The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.

West Virginia : D

: D Kentucky : D

: D Ohio : C –

: C – Virginia : D

: D Maryland : B-

: B- Pennsylvania : B-

: B- North Carolina: D

The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”

County by County Results (worst to best):

West Virginia

Marshall County: D-

Brooke County: D

Hancock County: D

Wetzel County: D

Tyler County: C

Ohio County: B-

Monongalia: B

Ohio

Jefferson County: D-

Guernsey County: D-

Belmont County: D-

Columbiana County: D

Tuscarawas County: D

Coshocton County: D

Muskingum County: D

Harrison County: D

Carroll County: : C-

Monroe County: C

Noble County: C

Pennsylvania

Lawrence County: D

Greene County: D

Beaver County: C-

Washington County: B-

Allegheny County: A-

