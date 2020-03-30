Sundale Nursing Home confirms no new COVID-19 cases among residents, staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown was recently hit hard by the coronavirus.

After 17 residents tested positive for COVID-19, officials released some good news on Monday, announcing no new cases among residents or staff.

Residents continue to be treated at the Sundale Nursing Home. However, three are receiving treatment at Ruby Memorial Hospital and one is currently in the ICU at Mon Health Medical Center.

Sundale Nursing Home is providing housing for staff who continue to care for residents that tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over the next couple days, residents will be able to have a virtual conference with loved ones as they conitnue to receover.

