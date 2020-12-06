Sunday WV county alert system map shows Hancock and Brooke counties moving to red advisory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its daily county alert system map on Sunday, and there were advisory changes in Northern Panhandle counties.
Hancock and Brooke counties moved to a red advisory for COVID-19 cases.
Ohio County remains orange.
Tyler and Wetzel Counties are also orange.
The county alert system map is released daily and differs from the West Virginia Department of Education map which is released on Saturday evenings.
