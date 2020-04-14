Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos again today

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Taco Bell wants to remind everyone we’re all in this coronavirus fight together.

The fast-food chain is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos for the third week in a row.

Taco Bell’s CEO started the free taco Tuesday back in March. It’s a thank you for everything communities are doing to help.

You do not have to make a purchase to get the free offer.

