Talks of reopening economy prompts anxiety for many

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s no doubt some anxiety comes with all of this talk about states reopening, which brings the question: is the nation ready?

After what seems like two very long months, steps are being put in place to slowly reopen businesses. But the result of this is raising anxiety for many.

Americans are used to normal routines, and being forced into a new way of life to stop the spread of the virus has been a huge adjustment.

But now, citizens are looking forward to restart our new “norm,” bringing on a new type of anxiety.

People about to transition back to the workforce—what is that going to be like [for] people that are anxious to get back to their jobs. They want to work, but yet, they are kind of concerned. Are we really free and clear of the danger that this coronavirus presents? Patricia Bailey – Psychologist

Bailey also says some people are reluctant to even go back to work period. They do not feel as though the nation is ready to open the doors back up.

Finally, you can add another worry to the list. Each state is doing something a little different, which brings about more questions than answers.

So, now Americans are taking things day by day, reading all the new guidelines and trying to make sense of it all.

