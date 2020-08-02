Teen loses both parents to COVID-19

Georgia (CNN)–17-year-old Justin Hunter still can’t believe it.

He lost both Parents to COVID-19.

“We were a regular family, just trying to stay safe during this pandemic,” he said.

The Georgia high school senior says he and his parents, Angie and Eugene, took all the proper precautions against the virus.

“For example, my mom, when she would go to the store she would be wearing a mask, she would be wearing gloves,” he said.

But about two weeks ago today they all became infected with COVID-19.

“I don’t really know how our family got the virus,” he said.

Justin said he was asymptomatic but his parents started showing serious symptoms.

“Their temperature, it skyrocketed. They had headaches, horrible cough. They just felt very lazy.”

Justin’s parents were rushed to the hospital.

His father, an accomplished musician, lost his battle with the virus on July 26.

His mother, a human resources executive, died four days later.

“The last thing he said was ‘I love you’ and I’m going to get better and I going to keep fighting. They never raised me to just sit around and feel sorry for myself in any situation.”

Justin says his strength comes from his parents, his two biggest role models, who shared an incredible marriage for 35 years. His parents had been his number one fans since he started playing football as a young child.

“Their relationship was true love for sure. They had very big hearts and and they would give without even thinking about getting back.”

People have been sending the teen donations.

“It feels really good to know that I’ve got people that have my back.”