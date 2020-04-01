Temporary pandemic license brings major changes to local daycare

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – One area day care center has already complied with Ohio’s order to operate under a new temporary pandemic child care license.

It has brought lots of changes and a much smaller operation, but Valley Christian Child Care Center in St. Clairsville has made the adjustments and is going forward.

Valley Christian Child Care Center ordinarily has 78 newborns and children through school age. Now, they’re down to just 24.

And they can only accept those whose parents have to work because their jobs are essential services.

The professions allowed are hospital and clinic staff, dentists, anyone who works in a pharmacy, nursing home workers, health care workers, psychiatrists, psychologists, mental health counselors and developmental disability aides. Dawn Turner, Administrator – Valley Christian Child Care

She says siblings must be in a room together. And children of people all employed at a particular hospital must be grouped together, regardless of age.

They’re actually doing very well. They actually think it’s fun because they’re in a different room! They’re playing with different kids who are normally not in their classroom, and right now they’re fine with it. Dawn Turner, Administrator – Valley Christian Child Care

No one comes into the school except teachers and the children. The rules went into effect on Thursday, March 26.

