Tens of millions of people should receive stimulus checks by Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Check your bank account!

The Treasury Department said more than 80 million Americans will see stimulus checks directly deposited into their bank accounts by Wednesday.

The first round of checks are going to people who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and received a refund using direct deposit. The first checks were deposited to bank accounts on Saturday. Low-income filers should receive their payments first.

“We are pleased that many Americans are receiving their Economic Impact Payments,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “This Administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief.”

For those who don’t see the funds in their account, the IRS is launching a new tool that will let you check the status of your payment and confirm whether or not you are getting it via direct deposit or a check in the mail.

The “Get My Payment” page is scheduled to go live on the IRS website on Friday, April 17.

Treasury is also expected to launch a separate tool this week that lets users submit bank information, if they haven’t already, so they can receive their payment faster instead of waiting for a check in the mail.

A “large majority of eligible Americans” will receive their payments within the next two weeks, the Treasury Department said Monday.

Here is more information on stimulus payments provided by the IRS:

Who is eligible?

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to:

$75,000 for individuals

$112,500 for head of household filers and

$150,000 for married couples filing joint returns

Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between:

$75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately

112,500 and $136,500 for head of household

$150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly

Use the stimulus check calculator below to calculate how much you should receive.

The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers specific adjusted gross income.

Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.

Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.

For more information on stimulus payments, click here.