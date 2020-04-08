The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department Geared Up for Pandemic

Brooke County deputies are taking extra precautions to cope with the viral outbreak that could save their lives.

They have been geared up with hand sanitizer and masks, while also being encouraged to wear protective gear when responding to calls. The deputies are having their temperatures taken when they are on and off duty.

According to Sheriff Larry Palmer, he has concerns about the unknown when they are out responding, but they’re using all precautions suggested by the health department.

“In law enforcement everything’s unique, so it could escalate from a simple call to making an arrest within seconds, our officers are encouraged to again use their common sense as well, social distancing, 6 feet apart if they can, if they have to stop a car you know keep your distance have your mask on things like that.” Larry Palmer, Brooke County Sheriff

So far, none of the deputies have been sick.

The Sheriff urges everyone to use common sense and not leave your home unless you’re grabbing necessities.