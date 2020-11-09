The latest news on COVID-19 in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County continues to see an alarming spike in coronavirus numbers.

Over this weekend alone, another 71 cases were diagnosed.

And now a tenth person has now died.

Health officials say the one bright spot is that they’re not seeing concentrated positives in schools and long-term care facilities.

But they say community spread is rampant.

They say it’s amazing how many cases can emerge from just one household. They can infect not just other members of the family, but people in the workplace and people they socialize with.

And socializing is part of the problem.

Health Administrator Howard Gamble believes people are getting tired of the precautions, and they’re going back to having more contact in groups.

We were comfortable or wanting to be comfortable. Therefore, we were taking less precautions. Maybe we’re not wearing a mask, washing our hands. Maybe we’re not focusing on prevention measures at local restaurants and local businesses. But we’re also wanting to do those events, those organizational events where we want to go to a gathering or go to an event and be with people. We were doing those. And as a result, our numbers spiked. Health Administrator Howard Gamble

Gamble says the most important precaution is, “If you’re sick, stay home. And if you’re not sure, get tested.”

Right now there are three drive-thru clinics, all at fire departments. The locations are Valley Grove, West Liberty and on Wheeling Island.

They’re free. Just bring a photo ID.

They’re open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day this week.