Third coronavirus-related death reported in WVa; more than 300 positive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – State health officials announced the third coronavirus-related death in the Mountain State on Sunday.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the individual was a 76-year-old male resident at Sundale Nursing Home with underlying health conditions.

An additional 42 positive COVID-19 cases were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 324 overall in West Virginia.

8,838 state residents have tested for the coronavirus and 8,514 have received negative results. Only 3.67 percent of all cases have come back positive in the Mountain State.

New cases were also confirmed in the Ohio Valley. State health officials are reporting four additional cases in Ohio County and one in Marshall County. There are currently 18 and five confirmed cases in Ohio and Marshall counties, respectively.

No positive cases were announced for Brooke, Hancock or Wetzel counties on Sunday

Counties with confirmed cases of coronavirus include: Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (24), Jackson (14), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (51), Logan (5), Marion (14), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (49), Morgan (3), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (5), Putnam (6), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (10).

Latest Posts: