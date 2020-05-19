Third inmate with COVID-19 dies at Belmont Correctional Institution

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- According to Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner, Rob Sproul, a third inmate has dies at the Belmont Correctional Institution.
No patient information was given.
As of May 19, 100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 while 100 of those inmates are in isolation.
44 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
