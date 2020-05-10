Three additional positive cases confirmed in Monroe County

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – Monroe County Health Department saw another increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Three additional positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 11 in Monroe County. However, two patients have fully recovered from the virus.
Zero coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county.
