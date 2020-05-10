Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Three additional positive cases confirmed in Monroe County

Coronavirus

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – Monroe County Health Department saw another increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Three additional positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 11 in Monroe County. However, two patients have fully recovered from the virus.

Zero coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

