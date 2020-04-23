Three arrested for multiple charges including failing to quarantine in Brooke County

Brooke County, W.Va (WTRF)- The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department arrested three men after responding to investigate a complaint of suspicious activity at Mark’s Carry Out in Wellsburg, WV.
Deputies say the three men they arrested were attempting to make purchases by giving the clerk random credit card numbers to manually enter to make their purchase.
The Sheriff’s office says these men attempted this at other various places in Wellsburg days prior.
All three males, David Alexandar Cole, Kabir Abu Alaniye- Aderemi, and James Francis Conteh, are from New York.
Deputies say they were able to locate several credit cards., gift cards, fraudulent driver licenses, and portable Bluetooth magnetic card reader/ writer located in their suspicious vehicle.
The 3 suspects were arrested initially arrested and charged with obstructing for being from the State of New York and traveling to West Virginia and failing to quarantine according to the Executive Order made by Governor Jim Justice.
Other charges include:
James Francis Conteh
- Possession of credit card making equipment
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Obstructing an officer
- Possession of a controlled substance
Kabir Abu Alaniye- Aderemi
- Possession of credit card making equipment
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Obstructing an officer
- Possession of a controlled substance
- 3 counts of possession of a counterfeit or unauthorized access device.
- Possession of a fictitious or fraudulent operator’s license
