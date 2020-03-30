Three employees at Trinity Tony Teramana Medical Oncology test positive for COVID-19

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Three staff members at Trinity Tony Teramana Medical Oncology in Steubenville recently tested positive for COVID-19.

To ensure the health and safety of other employees and patients, the center will close temporarily. All three employees are currently in self-isolation.

Trinity Health System and UPMC will continue to work with local health officials and contact individuals who may have been exposed.

We are working every day to meet the new challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presents, collaborating closely with Jefferson County health officials. Our patients’ and employees’ health and safety are our top priority. Three staff members of Trinity Tony Teramana Medical Oncology, in partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, recently tested positive for COVID-19. To protect the well-being of our staff, patients and the community, our center is temporarily closed while all the staff are in self-isolation. We are following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working with local public health authorities to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed. While the medical oncology center is temporarily closed, we are contacting patients to offer them telemedicine virtual care visits with their providers when appropriate, relocating patients whose therapy cannot be postponed or rescheduling care if clinically appropriate. Patients may choose to continue medical oncology infusions at Trinity Health System or UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in nearby Washington, Pennsylvania. Trinity Health System has closed the radiation oncology side of the cancer center until Tuesday, March 31, so that a thorough cleaning can be done. Patients will be contacted by phone to reschedule their appointments. UPMC is working closely with the Jefferson County General Health District to protect the public health. For more information, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH, or visit www.cornonavirus.odh.gov. COVID-19 Statement – UMPC

Telemedicine virtual care visits will be available to patients while the medical oncology center is temporarily closed. Patients can also choose to continue receiving services at Trinity Health System or UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Trinity Health System has closed the radiation oncology side of the cancer center until Tuesday, March 31 for thorough cleaning.

For questions or additional information, please call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Latest Posts: