Three Maps: A variety of colors in West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released their daily County Alert Map on October 29 which had some changes to it but it looks different than the educational map that gets released every Saturday and Harvard Global Health Institute Map which WV said they were trying to model.

WV DHHR Map Thursday

October 24 was the last update to the Educational Map and it shows a little more “green” counties than what is being shown on a daily map.

But, let’s take a look at the Harvard Global Health Institute Map on which the model was based on.

Harvard Map Thursday

The map that WV modeled their maps off of show WV in a different color.

The Harvard Global Health Institute Map does not have a color advisory of “gold” but offers the original colors WV originally started with: RED, ORANGE, YELLOW, and GREEN.

The Harvard Global Health Institute says once a community reaches the red risk level, stay-at-home orders become necessary again.

The calculations of The Harvard Global Health Institute are as followed:

Currently, based on the Harvard Global Health Institute, Wetzel County has the highest rank of daily news cases per 1000k people with 75.9