Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Three test positive for COVID-19 in Ohio County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced three positive tests for COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The three additional coronavirus cases increase the county’s total to 33 confirmed. Only one Ohio County resident has died due to the virus.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call (304) 221-3995.

Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care. Call (304) 232-0725 for more information. You can also get tested for COVID-19 at MedExpress in Elm Grove by calling (304) 242-4228.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter