Three test positive for COVID-19 in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced three positive tests for COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The three additional coronavirus cases increase the county’s total to 33 confirmed. Only one Ohio County resident has died due to the virus.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call (304) 221-3995.

Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care. Call (304) 232-0725 for more information. You can also get tested for COVID-19 at MedExpress in Elm Grove by calling (304) 242-4228.

