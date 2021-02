Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Justice is planning on easing the restrictions on schools and businesses in West Virginia Friday.

“I think we can move in that direction now,” said Gov. Justice.

Yesterday, the DHHR announced 355 coronavirus cases and 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Gov. Justice mentioned the blended school schedule could be changed on Friday.

You can watch the briefing on Friday, on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.