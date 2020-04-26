Tom Hanks offers blood to help make coronavirus vaccine

(CNN) – Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are offering their plasma to help make a coronavirus vaccine.

The couple overcame a nasty bout with coronavirus while he was making a movie in Australia.

Hanks and Wilson returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after quarantining and recovered from their symptoms.

They both say they carry the COVID-19 anti-bodies now.

In an appearance on NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me,” Hanks talked about donating their blood to researchers. If the plasma makes an effective vaccine, the two-time Academy Award winner has been work-shopping a name for it.

He likes the ring of calling it ‘the Hank-ccine.”

One jokester on Twitter worried the side-effects might turn patients into Forrest Gump.

