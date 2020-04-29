Track your stimulus payment more successfully, thanks to an IRS upgrade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGMB) — If you previously received an error message while trying to track your stimulus payment through the IRS website, you may want to check again.
On Sunday, the IRS announced it had made significant upgrades to the web tool, “Get My Payment.”
“We encourage people to check back in and visit Get My Payment,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These enhancements will help many taxpayers.”
Rettig said the upgrades will allow more people to add their direct deposit information.
Related: 5 reasons you may have yet to receive your stimulus check
Users should have the following information readily available when accessing the Get My Payment tool:
- Social security number
- Date of birth
- Mailing address used on your tax return
- Your gross income from either your 2018 or 2019 return
- Amount refunded or owed from that tax year
- Your bank account and routing numbers
Since the web portal went live on April 15, some people reported having difficulty with the site, either by receiving an error message or the inability to add direct deposit information.
Related: Paper stimulus checks start going out today: What you need to know
If you plan to recheck the Get My Payment tool, you’ll need to act fast. Once your stimulus payment is scheduled for mail delivery, it will be too late to update your online information.
- Tyson Foods doubles bonuses; increases health benefits and protections for frontline workers
- Do I have to wear a mask in Ohio? State clarifies after confusion
- Despite Dream Center water break, basket giveaway will happen, but future of project is in jeopardy
- Governor DeWine outlines how 2020 graduation ceremonies should be held in Ohio
- Coronavirus In Marshall County: 14 total COVID-19 cases in County