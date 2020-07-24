Traveling out of Ohio? Here’s what you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Summer vacation still a go? Here’s what you need to know before traveling out of state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MASK MANDATES

More than half of US states have mandatory mask mandates either statewide or in certain cities. Ohio and all of its neighboring states have statewide mandates. Other states where a face covering is mandatory:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

TRAVEL ADVISORY

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a travel advisory for all people who come into Ohio from outside states where there is a positivity rate of 15 percent or higher. The advisory also includes anyone from Ohio who visits outside states and comes back home. It is recommended that those visit the following states self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio:

Florida

Georgia

Alabama

Mississippi

South Carolina

Texas

Arizona

Nevada

Idaho

GETTING TO YOUR DESTINATION

The CDC recommends wiping down before and after getting gas:

Use disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons before you touch them (if available).

After fueling, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when you get home or somewhere with soap and water.

Remember to protect yourself from #COVID19! While getting gas remember to use disinfecting wipes on handles & buttons of gas pump before you touch them. After you get gas & pay, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

The CDC also has a general guide for those traveling throughout the continental United States, as-well-as how to protect yourself from COVID-19 at a public pool, beach or park: