Elm Street undeterred by Wheeling’s orders, trick-or-treaters leave buckets empty

WHEELING, W.VA. – In accordance with the guidelines handed down by the Wheeling

Ohio County Health department, Trick or Treat in the City of Wheeling that was slated for this

evening is cancelled.

It’s crazy, it’s absolutely absurd. My kids have looked forward to it. They (Wheeling city council) waited to the very last minute to cancel Trick-or-Treat after we spent money on costumes, money decorations… And then they wait until today to do that. No. We’re doing it. I am hopeful other neighbors will join in on the fun and help these kids just have one good night of fun. Jenny Showalter, Fulton resident

I still have candy to give out! Brian Walker, Jefferson Ave resident

The health department guidelines indicate that Trick or Treat could occur providing Ohio

County is in green or yellow status according to the West Virginia Department of Health and

Human Resources County Alert System COVID map. However, Saturday morning the county went to

gold status.

I’m so sad. I have my little puppy ready to give out Halloween candy. We expect some kids for sure. Karen Ratcliffe, Betty Street resident

In addition, McMechen voted to have trick or treat Halloween night unless ordered not to by the state.

While Wheeling cancels Trick-or-Treating, McMechen says it's still on! Will you be sending your kids out tonight despite advisories?🎃 @WTRF7News https://t.co/1uTqwBI1pc — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 31, 2020

7NEWS got tips that trick-or-treaters were out and about in Wheeling and on Elm Street in Woodsdale residents seemed undeterred by the orders.

I was very surprised, I didn’t think there was going to be this many people out after they announced that it was canceled. It was a big turnout tonight. We had a lot of kids come by. We actually ran out of candy so it’s good for me; less candy I had to eat. Mitchell Gauthier, Elm Street neighbor and candy hander

The Elm resident says on the brisk night the street was bustling — he counted about 40 kids

He said other neighbors also participated in the spooky fun.

And in regards to the best costume, he said a dad was decked out in patriot gear, a way to spite the treat-or-treat orders.