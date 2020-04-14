Trinity Health System begins drive through testing for COVID-19

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Trinity Health System has begun drive through testing for patients who may have the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Only patients who present symptoms set by the Ohio Department of Health will be tested.

The drive through testing site is located behind Trinity ExpressCare in Wintersville. The exact address is 150 Main Street.

Trinity health professionals will swab patients for the coronavirus while in the comfort of their own vehicle.

Individuals who would like to receive testing for COVID-19 must register beforehand by calling 740-346-2702.

The testing site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

