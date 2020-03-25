Trinity Health System offers virtual urgent care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Trinity Health System is now offering a free virtual urgent care service for Ohio Valley residents.

Virtual Care Anywhere can be used by anyone experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the coronavirus.

This new method is recommended as an initial care option for anyone wanting to discuss symptoms with a health care professional.

The service can be accessed by visiting their website.

You can also download the Virtual Care Anywhere app in your phone’s app store, or call 855-356-8053 and use the coupon code: COVID19.

There is $35 fee per visit that will be waived for any patient experiencing symptoms. Appointments will not be accepted.

