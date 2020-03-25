Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Trinity Health System offers virtual urgent care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Trinity Health System is now offering a free virtual urgent care service for Ohio Valley residents.

Virtual Care Anywhere can be used by anyone experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the coronavirus.

This new method is recommended as an initial care option for anyone wanting to discuss symptoms with a health care professional.

The service can be accessed by visiting their website.

You can also download the Virtual Care Anywhere app in your phone’s app store, or call 855-356-8053 and use the coupon code: COVID19.

There is $35 fee per visit that will be waived for any patient experiencing symptoms. Appointments will not be accepted.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter