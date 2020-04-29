Trinity Health System prepares to resume paused services

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Trinity Health System announced today that it is
preparing to safely resume some scheduled procedures and services, following guidance
from Governor DeWine, national health officials and clinical associations.
“Like most hospitals, Trinity Health System stopped performing certain procedures and
services to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients and ensure we could provide these
patients with the safest care,” said Dr. Pat Macedonia, Chief of Surgery for the Health
System. “In taking the steps to resume some procedures, Trinity Health System is using
criteria that is based on guidance from the CDC, US Surgeon General, American
Hospital Association, and the leading national associations of nurses, surgeons, and
anesthesiologists.”
“The safety of our patients and staff always comes first,” Dr. Macedonia continued. “We
will continue to take significant steps to make sure it is safe to provide care and be
treated at our hospital. In addition, to existing safety precautions like limiting visitation
and universal masking for staff and patients, we are asking that patients wear their own
cloth mask or face covering when coming to our facilities, including our hospitals, clinics
and physician offices. We won’t be able to provide every service right away – rather this
will be a gradual process, with the most urgent procedures being prioritized using a
process created by our clinical teams.”
“In the initial phases, we will be scheduling procedures that will not require
hospitalization. We will also be resuming screening mammography and colonoscopy
procedures,” stated Dr. Macedonia.
Trinity Health System officials advise that if you had a procedure that was temporarily
postponed, you may be able to reschedule that now. Please call your physician for
information on moving forward.