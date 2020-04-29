Trinity Health System prepares to resume paused services

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Trinity Health System announced today that it is

preparing to safely resume some scheduled procedures and services, following guidance

from Governor DeWine, national health officials and clinical associations.

“Like most hospitals, Trinity Health System stopped performing certain procedures and

services to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients and ensure we could provide these

patients with the safest care,” said Dr. Pat Macedonia, Chief of Surgery for the Health

System. “In taking the steps to resume some procedures, Trinity Health System is using

criteria that is based on guidance from the CDC, US Surgeon General, American

Hospital Association, and the leading national associations of nurses, surgeons, and

anesthesiologists.”



“The safety of our patients and staff always comes first,” Dr. Macedonia continued. “We

will continue to take significant steps to make sure it is safe to provide care and be

treated at our hospital. In addition, to existing safety precautions like limiting visitation

and universal masking for staff and patients, we are asking that patients wear their own

cloth mask or face covering when coming to our facilities, including our hospitals, clinics

and physician offices. We won’t be able to provide every service right away – rather this

will be a gradual process, with the most urgent procedures being prioritized using a

process created by our clinical teams.”



“In the initial phases, we will be scheduling procedures that will not require

hospitalization. We will also be resuming screening mammography and colonoscopy

procedures,” stated Dr. Macedonia.



Trinity Health System officials advise that if you had a procedure that was temporarily

postponed, you may be able to reschedule that now. Please call your physician for

information on moving forward.