WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump says US, Canada agree to close border to ‘non-essential traffic,’ says trade won’t be affected.
Both countries are eager to choke off the spread of the virus but also eager to continue their critical economic relationship. Canada relies on the U.S. for 75% of its exports.
Truck drivers and Canadian snowbirds, who live in the U.S. for part of the year and are returning to Canada, are among those expected to get an exemption. Completely closing the border would cause severe economic damage to both the U.S. and Canada as the two economies are integrated. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S., and and 98% of its oil exports go to the U.S.
About 18% of American exports go to Canada.
