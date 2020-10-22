Columbus, OH, (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine, announced that Tuscarawas County been added to “red” advisory on the Ohio Advisory Map.
Tuscarawas County says they had a record number of cases on Monday with 41 cases.
Currently, 22 people are hospitalized with 3 people on ventilators.
This is the first time that Tuscarawas County has reached the “red” advisory.
- Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’
- The final Biden-Trump presidential debate: What to know, how to watch
- WV Woman charged after trying to ‘teach children a lesson’ by driving car with them on roof
- WVU women’s basketball picked to finish fifth in Big 12
- Tuscarawas County reaches “red” advisory for first time on Ohio Advisory Map