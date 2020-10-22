Tuscarawas County reaches “red” advisory for first time on Ohio Advisory Map

Columbus, OH, (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine, announced that Tuscarawas County been added to “red” advisory on the Ohio Advisory Map.

Tuscarawas County says they had a record number of cases on Monday with 41 cases.

Currently, 22 people are hospitalized with 3 people on ventilators.

This is the first time that Tuscarawas County has reached the “red” advisory.

