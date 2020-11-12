Tuscawaras County at risk of moving to purple level for coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuscarawas County is at risk of moving into the purple level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday. Franklin County is also on the watch list.

DeWine said the two counties meet six of the seven indicators on the color-coded system that measures coronavirus exposure and spread.

“If that continues, they would turn purple next week,” DeWine said. “Both counties are seeing a high number of cases, a high percentage of cases spreading in the community and sustained increases in cases.”

Yellow is the lowest level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and purple is the highest. No Ohio county has reached the purple level.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.