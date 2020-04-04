Two additional COVID-19 confirmed cases in Ohio County; total stands at 14

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Health Department provided another update Saturday afternoon on COVID-19.
Health officials are reporting two additional positive coronavirus cases in Ohio County. The total now stands at 14, as of 2:30 p.m., April 4.
Another positive case was confirmed Saturday morning in Ohio County.
These statistics are not reflected in the current data reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
State officials reported 45 new cases across the Mountain State and 282 overall, as of 10 a.m., April 4.
