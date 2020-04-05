Two Belmont County residents test positive for COVID-19; 21 confirmed overall

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Deputy Health Commissioner, Rob Sproul, announced two new positive cases for COVID-19 in Belmont County on Sunday.

According to officials, both individuals were exposed through people who previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two additional cases increase the total to 21 confirmed in the Belmont County and there remains zero deaths.

These statistics will not be reflected in data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

In the Ohio Valley, Monroe County reported its first two positive cases on Saturday.

