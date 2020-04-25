Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Columbiana County Health Department reported two coronavirus-related deaths Saturday morning.
Victims were described as a 62-year-old female and 72-year-old male, both with underlying health conditions. They were also residents of a long-term health care facility.
Overall, 19 patients have died due to COVID-19 in Columbiana County.
Health officials also announced nine new positive tests for the virus. 222 county residents have tested positive for the virus, as of 9 a.m., April 25.
