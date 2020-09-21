Two counties change on DHHR county alert system map; Northern Panhandle has no change

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released their daily County Alert System Map and the Northern Panhandle remains in the same advisory colors as Sunday.

Ohio and Marshall counties continue to show in “yellow” advisory while Hancock and Brooke counties continue to be in “green” advisory.

There are currently only two changes to the recent DHHR color coded map.

Marion County has been moved from the “yellow” advisory to the “green” advisory and Logan county has moved from “gold” advisory to “orange.”

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his coronavirus briefing at 12:30 PM today.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.