Two COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Resources Sunday evening.

The individuals were a 69-year-old male and 85-year-old, both from Fayette County.

Confirmed cases dropped to 1,490 in West Virginia. Reasons behind the reduction can be attributed to duplicated or out-of-state cases.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (206), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (28), Mingo (4), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (9), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (47), Wyoming (2).

