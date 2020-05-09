Two deaths, two positive cases reported in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WTRF) – Columbiana County Health Department reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday morning.

There has been 35 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Columbiana County, as of 9 a.m.

Victims were an 85-year-old female at a long-term facility and a 56-year-old male inmate at a federal prison. Both individuals had underlying health conditions.

Two new positive cases were also announced, bringing the total confirmed cases to 317.

