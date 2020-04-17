Two inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- According to Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
No particular information of the inmates were given at this time.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website stated that both are inmates at the facility and are in isolation.
