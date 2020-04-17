Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Two inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- According to Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

No particular information of the inmates were given at this time.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website stated that both are inmates at the facility and are in isolation.

