Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Columbiana County Health District reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.
The individuals were identified as a 65-year-old male with no known underlying health conditions and a 66-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
That brings the county’s total deaths to 37.
Of those, 15 were residents of long term care facilities and nine were inmates at the federal prison.
